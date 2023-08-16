Tremor International (TRMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Tremor International to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tremor International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,002,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 263,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tremor International by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 133,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMR shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

