Tremor International (TRMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Tremor International to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tremor International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMR shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMR
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.