Lucy Tilley Acquires 46 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £299 ($379.30).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 551 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £308.56 ($391.42).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 619.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 669.80. The company has a market capitalization of £343.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,617.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.64 ($5.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,005 ($12.75).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.