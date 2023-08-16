Bernard Looney Purchases 63 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($394.00).
Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($386.72).
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 473.95 ($6.01) on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 411.25 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.
BP Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.53) to GBX 555 ($7.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.22) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.10)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 610 ($7.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 551 ($6.99) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 610.11 ($7.74).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
