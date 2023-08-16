Bernard Looney Purchases 63 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($394.00).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($386.72).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 473.95 ($6.01) on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 411.25 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1,981.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.53) to GBX 555 ($7.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.22) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.10)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 610 ($7.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 551 ($6.99) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 610.11 ($7.74).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

