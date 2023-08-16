Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 96 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £497.28 ($630.83).

FDM opened at GBX 579 ($7.34) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 597.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 692.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,809.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 840 ($10.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

