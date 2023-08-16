Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 96 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £497.28 ($630.83).
FDM Group Price Performance
FDM opened at GBX 579 ($7.34) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 597.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 692.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,809.38 and a beta of 1.04.
FDM Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,250.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM
About FDM Group
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FDM Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.