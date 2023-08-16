Nicola Shepherd Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Shepherd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,894.71).

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 786 ($9.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 809.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 835.37. The firm has a market cap of £302.69 million, a P/E ratio of -284.78 and a beta of 0.57. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 745.40 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,048 ($13.29).

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

