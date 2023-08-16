Paul Carmelo Pagano Buys 12,123 Shares of LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI) Stock

LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Carmelo Pagano acquired 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £8,486.10 ($10,765.06).

LungLife AI Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:LLAI opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 4.08. LungLife AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.57 ($1.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.79.

About LungLife AI

LungLife AI, Inc, a diagnostic company, researches and develops clinical diagnostic solutions for lung cancer with artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It engages in developing LungLB, a blood-based test to stratify cancerous and benign lung nodules identified by CT scan.

