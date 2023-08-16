Paul Carmelo Pagano Buys 12,123 Shares of LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI) Stock

LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Carmelo Pagano acquired 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £8,486.10 ($10,765.06).
LungLife AI Trading Up 1.6 %
LON:LLAI opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 4.08. LungLife AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.57 ($1.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.79.
About LungLife AI
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LungLife AI
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for LungLife AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LungLife AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.