David Weymouth Purchases 3,736 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider David Weymouth bought 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £14,831.92 ($18,815.07).
OSB Group Price Performance
Shares of OSB opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.62. OSB Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 327.60 ($4.16) and a one year high of GBX 580.50 ($7.36). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 421.33 and a beta of 1.33.
OSB Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
