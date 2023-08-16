SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY23 guidance at $2.20-2.35 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $783.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

