Simon Cooper Buys 2,823,862 Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Cooper acquired 2,823,862 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,484,998.56 ($3,152,351.34).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. On the Beach Group plc has a one year low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 192.19 ($2.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.33. The stock has a market cap of £171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 248 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.30).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

