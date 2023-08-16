Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NNOX opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

