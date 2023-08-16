Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

