Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) is set to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 100.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.