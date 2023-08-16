Brokers Offer Predictions for Inspirato Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inspirato in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.90 to $2.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.61. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $116,914.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,010.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 570,428 shares of company stock valued at $577,584 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.