Ben Wishart Acquires 3,500 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Ben Wishart acquired 3,500 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 553 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,355 ($24,552.84).

LON:PAY opened at GBX 556 ($7.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 464.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 660 ($8.37). The firm has a market cap of £403.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,069.23, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,115.38%.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

