Landos Biopharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $3.93 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

