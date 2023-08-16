Landos Biopharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.
Landos Biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LABP opened at $3.93 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
