Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.47 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.