voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 17th.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

voxeljet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VJET opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on voxeljet in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

