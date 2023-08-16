Zacks Research Comments on Lazard Ltd’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Lazard Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Lazard has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.05%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

