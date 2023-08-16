Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.