RLX Technology (RLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 904.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,355,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,419 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,113,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,048 shares during the last quarter.

About RLX Technology



RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

