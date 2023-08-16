Buckle (BKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 42.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

