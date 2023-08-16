CI&T (CINT) to Release Earnings on Friday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CINT opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $677.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Citigroup cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

