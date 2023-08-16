Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 28.20%.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

STG opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sunlands Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlands Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

