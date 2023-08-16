HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for aTyr Pharma in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

LIFE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

