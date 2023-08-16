Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $194.52 on Monday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

