Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Decreased by Analyst

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Savaria Price Performance

SIS opened at C$16.42 on Monday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.44.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

