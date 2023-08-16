Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

