Analysts Set Expectations for SunOpta Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:SOY opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.83 million, a PE ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.79. SunOpta has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.90.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.