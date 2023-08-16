WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.60.

WSP opened at C$183.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$143.66 and a 12 month high of C$190.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$174.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

