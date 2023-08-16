Tellurian Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tellurian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $756.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 77.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 116,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 104,810 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

