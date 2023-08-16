Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.40.

TSE STN opened at C$89.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.96. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$58.88 and a 52 week high of C$90.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

