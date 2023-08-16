Raymond James Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

TSE:PRN opened at C$12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of C$273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.21. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.84.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

