Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

