Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.79 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

