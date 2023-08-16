ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of CNET opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
