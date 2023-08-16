Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJX

Great Ajax Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Shares of AJX stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.