Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ESP opened at $15.02 on Monday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

