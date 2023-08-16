Deere & Company (DE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $8.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DE opened at $431.67 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.45 and a 200-day moving average of $400.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

