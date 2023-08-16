Tuniu (TOUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tuniu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

