Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.8 %

ARCO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

