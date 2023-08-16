Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $162.49 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.