Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $162.49 and a 1-year high of $284.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
