Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Despegar.com Price Performance

DESP stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DESP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Despegar.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 76.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Despegar.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Further Reading

