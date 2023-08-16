BILL (BILL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect BILL to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BILL Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.