BILL (BILL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect BILL to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BILL Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12.
Insider Transactions at BILL
In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL
Analyst Ratings Changes
BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
