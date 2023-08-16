XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPEV stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

