Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Palo Alto Networks has set its Q4 guidance at $1.26-1.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

