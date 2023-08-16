Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farfetch Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE FTCH opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Farfetch by 38.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $82,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

