Vertex Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vertex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 198.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

