Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Cut by Analyst

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Village Farms International Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 87.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

