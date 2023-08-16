Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Increased by Northland Capmk

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $14.14 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $131,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

