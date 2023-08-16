Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Raised by HC Wainwright

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.